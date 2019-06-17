Vistara adds 62 new flights, announces 48-hour sale

NEW DELHI: Increasing its flight network by more than 50 per cent, Vistara announced on Monday that it has added 62 new flights — connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities across the country — from the beginning of this month.

It also announced a 48-hour ‘Grand Vistara Monsoon sale’, which will start from 0001 hrs of June 18 and end at 2359 hrs of June 19.

During the sale period, the passengers would be able to purchase tickets for travel between July 3 and September 26, the airline said.

A tranche of the 62 new flights have already started operating and the remaining ones will start flying in the coming few days. (AGENCIES)