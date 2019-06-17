2 die after being struck by lightning in J&K

SRINAGAR: Two persons, including an 18-year-old woman, were killed due to lightening in separate incidents in Bandipora and Ganderbal districts, officials said on Monday.

Fatima Bano (18), a resident of Najan village in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora died when she was struck by lightning outside her house, an official said.

Mohammad Yousuf Mir, a resident of Bakura area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal was struck by lightning while he was working in his field, an official said, adding that he died on the spot. (AGENCIES)