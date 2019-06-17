At least 9 soldiers injured in IED blast, militant firing

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR: At least nine soldiers were injured  on Monday in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by militants in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

Official sources said militants triggered an IED blast when an Army vehicle was passing through Arihal in Pulwama.

“The blast was followed by heavy firing by militants,” they said. The militants managed to escape from the spot. (AGENCIES)

