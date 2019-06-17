SRK teams up with son Aryan to do voice over for ‘The Lion King?

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with son Aryan to do voice over for Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ in Hindi.

Shah Rukh will do voice over for the King of the Jungle, Lion Mufasa, while Aryan will do voice over for Mufasa’s son Simba.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Shah Rukh said, “Glad to be a part of this journey… a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was ‘Incredible’ and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it 19th July onwards. #TheLionKing”.

Walt Disney Studios tweeted, “The most iconic father-son story of all time, featuring the King himself @iamsrk and #AryanKhan. Disney’s #TheLionKing in cinemas July 19.”

‘The Lion King’ is an upcoming American musical drama film directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

The flick is set to release on July 19. (AGENCIES)