J-K records 149 new COVID cases; tally rises to 5,555

SRINAGAR: The total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 5,555 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after 149 people, including five policemen, tested positive for the infection, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 49 were reported from the Union Territory’s Jammu region and 100 from the Kashmir region, they said

The cases detected on Thursday included 44 persons who had returned to Jammu and Kashmir recently.

“These also include five Jammu and Kashmir policemen,” an official said. (AGENCIES)