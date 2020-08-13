J-K records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 536 new cases

SRINAGAR: The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 500 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, while 536 more people tested positive for the infection, bringing the Union Territory’s virus count to 26,949, officials said.

“Eleven people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said.

They said two of the new fatalities were reported from the Jammu region while the Kashmir Valley recorded nine deaths in the past 24 hours.

The death toll linked to the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory has risen to 509 and 470 of the fatalities are from the valley and 39 from the Jammu region, they said.

While 98 of the fresh cases were from the Jammu region, 438 were from the valley, they said. (AGENCIES)