Air Chief Marshal reviews operational preparedness of IAF at frontline base

NEW DELHI: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday asked air warriors at a frontline base in Western Command to maintain the “highest standards of readiness” in view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, officials said.

The Western Command looks after the aerial defence of the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of North India.

The Chief of Air Staff also flew a Mig 21 Bison jet at the airbase, and carried out a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness of the IAF in the region, the officials said. (AGENCIES)