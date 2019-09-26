Issues of industrialists under active consideration of Govt: Advisor Skandan

*Assures to improve infra in Industrial Estates

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: K. Skandan, Advisor to Governor alongwith Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu Anoo Malhotra visited Industrial Estate Gangyal and inspected the units Anand Coir Foam Limited, Amar Flour Mills and Vardaman Alloys.

During the visit, Advisor also interacted with the workers and asked the unit holders to provide a congenial working environment to the workers. He took round of the state of the art machinery installed in M/s Anand Coir Foam Ltd and asked the unit holders to use recycled waste and eco-friendly material in the manufacture of the product keeping in view the growing demand for eco-friendly products in the market.

Later an interactive session with the various industrialists of Industrial Estate Gangyal was held during which General Manager DIC Jammu Namrita Dogra gave a brief about the issues concerning the industries in Jammu district.

Speaking on the occasion, the unit holders in Industrial Associations Gangyal discussed various problems being faced by them like blockage of payment of many industries in PDD for material supplied under the Soubhagya Scheme, delinking clause of distance of destination of 1000 KM under the Freight Refund Scheme, 2018, CGST refunds/budgetary support to MSME units and relaxation of norm of turnover of 2016-17 for release of 2% amount of the turnover while compensating on account of erstwhile CST exemption available to units and various issues related to implementation of JK- IDS (Industrial Development Scheme).

They emphasised that any policy which the Government comes out in future should benefit the existing industries as well and that the incentives should be at par with the new industries that would be set up in future. This they said would provide a buffer support to the existing entrepreneurs to go for modernisation and future expansion.

Stressing on the need to encourage participation of industrialist in the economic growth of the region, Advisor informed the Government is aware about the issues concerning the industrial development of the region and many of their issues are already under the consideration of the Government at different levels. He said that a workshop may be held with the participation of all the stakeholders to suggest for strengthening of the existing Industrial Policy of the State of 2016, adding that comprehensive comparative study may be made with the policies under implementation in the neighbouring States as well as in the other countries having competitive edge with India such as China, Vietnem etc.

Highlighting the need for upgradation of infrastructure facilities in the existing Industrial Estates, Advisor said that basic infrastructure requirements like Common Facility Centres, Effluent Treatment Plant, lighting arrangements, broadband connectivity within the Industrial Estates shall be provided to improve the working environment in the industrial estates. He said that MSME plays a pivotal role in the economic growth of the country and needs to be encouraged for creation of employment opportunities for the youth.

Besides Ratan Dogra, President Association of Small Scale Industries Gangyal, members of Cricket Bat Association Jammu, Joint Director Industries & Commerce Jammu, Ved Prakash, senior officers of the Industries and Commerce Department were also present on the occasion.