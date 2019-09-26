Central Govt panel discusses distribution of assets, liabilities between 2 UTs

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 26: A three-member panel formed by the Union Government to oversee the distribution of assets and liabilities between the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, today convened separate meetings with LAHDC, Leh and the District officers.

The Advisory Committee team, headed by Sanjay Mitra and its member Arun Goyal, convened a meeting with Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Leh, Gyal P Wangyal; Executive Councillor for Education Konchok Stanzin, Executive Councillor for Minority Mumtaz Hussain, Member Parliament Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MLC Leh Cherring Dorjey Lakrook, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas and Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Leh Sachin Kumar Vishya,

CEC Wangyal, MP JTN and MLC Dorjey strongly demanded for due share of assets from J&K State to the UT Ladakh , including land and buildings from New Delhi, Chandigarh and Mumbai. They also said that land and buildings purchased and build by LAHDC, Leh, at Jammu and Srinagar must remain with UT Ladakh. Proper distribution of moveable assets including helicopter, SRTC Buses, Security vehicles including bulletproof vehicles, Garages vehicles were also discussed at length.

The other meeting with District officers of Leh at DC Office conference hall, was chaired by Sanjay Mitra, who was accompanied by Members Arun Goyal and Giriraj Prasad Gupta. Div Com Ladakh Suagat Biswas, DC, Leh Sachin Kumar, SSP Leh Sargun Shukla, ADDC, Leh Moses Kunzang and all the district officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr Mitra asked for department wise requirement of assets from J&K State and present liabilities. He directed the HoDs to do a detail study of departments’ assets at directorate level and submit list of their requirements as per availability to DC, Leh at the earliest. He gave full assurance to consider their issues and address them accordingly.

Some of the major issues highlighted, include shifting of school board from J&K Board to CBSE Board, extension of board examination from month of October to March, to increase diet charges in residential schools, etc.

SSP projected the need for mobile BB Bunker, water tanker, traffic signals, toeing vehicle and solar run street lights. DFO Leh pressed on the need to forest land in Ladakh, CMO projected the need of MRI machine, Nursing College and more specialized doctors. Other issues such as were requirement of office infrastructure, shortage of man power, vehicle and late release of State funds were raised by various officers.