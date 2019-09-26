IGP reviews arrangements for Navratra Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh reviewed arrangements for Navratra festival which attracts huge rush of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi Shrine and commences from September 29.

IGP Jammu was accompanied by Sujit Kumar, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range.

In view of the present security scenario, a thread bare discussion was held to ensure elaborate police and security arrangement on the eve of Navratra Festival.

Additional SP Katra gave detailed briefing through power point presentation on the existing manpower deployed in Sub-Division Katra and Bhawan and manpower deployed for Navratra Festival.

Singh issued necessary directions to the District Police officers and CRPF to keep vigil on the anti-national and anti-social elements.

It was impressed upon the participants to ensure that nakas deployed around Katra Town are fully strengthened to ensure effective checking/frisking round the clock. Joint QRTs of CRPF and Police should be deployed on all entry points to react immediately in case of any exigency.

SSP Reasi concerned was directed to dominate the outer periphery of Katra Town, Trikuta Hills adjoining Bhawan area by way of regular patrolling.

After the meeting, IGP took the stock of the security arrangements on ground in Katra town including Tarakote Track where security has been beefed up keeping in view of forthcoming navratras.

The meeting amongst others was attended by Rashmi Wazir SSP Reasi, Jitendra Kumar Gupta CO CRPF 6th Battalion Katra, Vivek Shekhar DySP, SDPO Katra, NK Saran 2nd in Command CRPF 6th Battalion and SHO Katra Inspector Pardeep Gupta.