DRDO signs MoU with CUJ for setting up of Kalam Centre for Science & Technology

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 26: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence and Central University of Jammu (CUJ) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of Kalam Centre for Science and Technology (KCST) at the university.

The MoU was signed here today in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, DRDO Chairman, CUJ Vice-Chancellor Prof Ashok Aima and others.

The main objective of the MoU is to undertake and facilitate multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research and technology development in the identified research verticals namely; Computational System Security and Sensors. The centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment leading to increase in research scholars in these areas.

Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes and said that the centre will be a national asset and contribute in making India stronger and prosperous.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy hoped that in a very short time a world class centre will come up in CUJ and develop state-of-the-art systems.

The CUJ is a Central Government funded University, established under Central Universities Act 2009, with the vision to contribute knowledge and technology innovation to the country and the world.

Chancellor of CUJ Ambassador G Parthasarthi appreciated DRDO for establishing a high-end research centre to promote quality research which in long run will create a pool of scientists from this region.

Director General (Technology Management) DRDO Sudhir Gupta was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, a team of DRDO officials had visited the CUJ on January 15-16, 2019 wherein it was resolved to establish two verticals namely Computational Systems Security and Sensors. Five acres of land was identified for setting up the buildings and supporting infrastructure of the DRDO.