Article 370 was instrument of mocking poor: Gurjar

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 26: Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar expressed his gratitude to the people of district Rajouri for maintaining communal harmony and frustrating the designs of vested elements after the Abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A from J&K State.

Addressing a party programme here, today in connection with Janjagran Abhiyan launched by State BJP to apprise the people of State about the benefits of abrogation of Article 370, he said that controversial Article was nothing but an instrument for mocking the poor with State of penury. In so called special status militancy, corruption & disturbance were on high peaks in the State, he added.

MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma and other local leaders of BJP also addressed the programme.

He said in spite of large amount of funds pumped in the State by the Centre over 70 years there is no development visible any where. Now after abrogation of Article 370 from the J&K the State will observe tremendous development in each corner and will emerge as bright State in the nation. Lashing out at Congress, NC & PDP, he said that only three families always got the special status, rest poor people were always deprived of their rights.

He also said that soon the Block Development Council elections would be held and 73rd & 74th amendments will empower the Panchayats to get rights of their own. He said that it is none other than Modi Government which made it possible. He appraised the benefits of Abrogation of Article 370 among the masses, termed it a historic and bold decision.

Addressing the gathering Jugal Kishore Sharma MP said that it is the time to rejoice and feel the development which will lead the State to great heights. It is the time to understand the word equality when the historic decision taken by Modi Government will benefit each and every individual of the State. He said the decision taken by the present NDA Government under the visionary statesmanship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and astute leadership of Home Minister, Amit Shah will ultimately lead to solution of all problems being faced by people of State after independence.

Vibodh Gupta MLC, district president, Rajouri Dinesh Sharma with team, Ex Minister, Ch Talib Hussain, Abdul Gani Kohli, Thakur Puran Singh, Ex VC Kuldeep Gupta, Incharge Janjagran Abhiyaan Thakur Narayan Singh,HS Pammy,VP Municipal Committee, Rajouri B.B Vaid Senior BJP leaders Rajinder Gupta, Atam Parkash, Dev Raj Sharma, Iqbal Malik, Ch Darbar Ahmed, Sanjay Khanna,Ranjeet Taara,Sanjay Dutt,Kewal,Balbir,Kapil Saryal,Adv Asif,Sarpanches & Panches,Municipal Councillors and others were present at the occasion.