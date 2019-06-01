Irani meets Maneka to discuss important issues in WCD Ministry

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.

Sharing a picture with Gandhi on Twitter, Irani said she is “grateful” to the former Women and Child Development Minister for “sparing her valuable time and blessing her”.

“It was extremely kind of her to highlight important issues in the WCD Ministry and guide me on the way forward,” Irani tweeted. (AGENCIES)