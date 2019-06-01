New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

CARDIFF: Riding on Martin Guptill 73 runs off 51 balls and Colin Munro 58 runs off 47 balls, New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the World Cup match here at the Sophia Gardens on Saturday.

Martin and Colin approached the chase smoothly and stitched a 137 runs-partnership. Both the New Zealand openers scored fifties and handed Sri Lanka their first 10-wicket loss in a World Cup match. Guptill 73 runs included 8 fours and 2 sixes while Colin 58 runs included 4 sixes and 1 six. (AGENCIES)