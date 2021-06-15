Investiture ceremony organized by BSF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: Investiture ceremony for award of “Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak” was organized for personnel of BSF Frontier Headquarter here today.

During the ceremony, 27 Officers, 59 Subordinate Officers and 127 other ranks were awarded with “Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak” by N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier.

A total of 8111 BSF personnel from whole Jammu Frontier have been conferred upon the “Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak”.

The “Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak” for J&K, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and North East (NE) Regions” was instituted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the force personnel who have rendered service in these regions since July 2018 for a minimum of 2 years. These medals are awarded twice in a year.

N S Jamwal, IG was also conferred upon “Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak” and BSF ‘Director General Commendation Roll’ on this occasion.

On this occasion, NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu said that BSF has shown utmost dedication towards safe guarding of International Border of India with professional acumen and lot of sacrifices of its men. These awards are recognition of exceptional contribution made by BSF personnel in the service of Nation, he added.