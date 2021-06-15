Every household in J&K to get tapped drinking water by Sept 2022: CS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 15: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the progress achieved under the centrally sponsored scheme ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman and member of J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority(JKWRRA), Commissioner/Secretary Jal Shakti Department and Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission and officer of the Department participated in the meeting.

It was informed that the department has provided new functional household tap connections to 2,15,511 households during 2020-21; and 9,000 households during the first quarter of 2021-22. The Department has also covered 92% schools and 93% anganwadi centres under the scheme.

It was mentioned that under Phase I, universal tap water coverage has been achieved in the districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal, whereas works are at various stages of completion in Reasi and Samba districts.

It was also informed that to fast track execution of the projects, the Department has appointed ‘Project Development and Management Consultant’ (PDMC), one each for Kashmir and Jammu province, which will supervise project execution, contract & project management and bill verification.

The Chief Secretary directed the Department to provide all schools and anganwadi centres with functional water connections within one month, besides completing the phase II & III of Jal Jeevan Mission by 30th September 2022. He further asked the Department to initiate the process of tendering for works under subsequent phases to ensure adherence to project timelines.

Reviewing the quality standards of water being provided under the Mission, the Chief Secretary asked the Department to test the water quality on 15 parameters identified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, within 15 days at both water source and filtration plant. He asked the Department to evolve a water quality management mechanism to regularly monitor water quality at various stages of distribution.

The Jal Shakti Department informed that Paani Samittees which have been constituted in all Panchayats have successfully prepared respective Village Action Plans (VAPs). The Chief Secretary requested J&K WRRA to technically examine 100 such VPAs for asserting the quality of the exercise.

He asked the J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority to undertake a holistic study into various types of water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir and quality & discharge of water for evolving testing guidelines to be adopted by the Jal Shakti Department.

The Jal Shakti Department was asked to conduct 3rd party assessment in consultation with J&K WRRA and PDMCs for determining tap water quality in the newly established network of functional tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Department to ensure that the 20 district water quality laboratories meet the NABL standards and their accreditation is obtained at the earliest.