3 women, SPO among 6 die of COVID in Jammu; 4 in Valley

All institutes to remain closed till June 30

GMC-J sets up Task Force for possible 3rd wave

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 15: The UT Government today ordered that all Schools, Colleges, Universities, Technical Education/Skill Development Institutes and Coaching Centres will remain closed till June 30 in entire J&K while the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu set up a Task Force for enhancing infrastructure for possible third wave of COVID-19 even as 10 persons died of virus in J&K and 715 others tested positive.

“All Schools, Colleges, Universities, Technical Education/Skill Development Institutes and Coaching Centres will remain closed for in-person/on-campus teaching in J&K till June 30. The teaching staff shall also be required to conduct online classes from their houses only,” an order issued by State Executive Committee (SEC) Member Secretary Simrandeep Singh said.

It added that the Universities and Colleges shall be permitted to seek in person attendance of minimal staff, only for research/lab work. However, staff of educational institutions needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities for official duties shall not be exempted from duties on account of today’s order.

But, in violation of the SEC order, the SMVDU Katra Registrar has called all non-teaching staff members working in Administrative block for duty from June 16.

GMC Jammu Principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma today constituted Pediatric COVID-19 Task Force for Government Medical College and Its Association Hospitals with a view to chalk out strategy for potential third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in which involvement of children has been predicted to increase.

The Task Force will be headed by Dr Ghanshyam Saini, HoD Pediatrics as Chairman and will have 15 members including Dr Vijay Kundal, HoD Medicines, Dr Smriti Gulati, HoD Anesthesia, Dr A S Bhatia, HoD Biochemistry, Dr Rahul Gupta, HoD CD &TB, Dr Meena Sidhu, HoD Blood Bank, Dr Subash Bhardwaj, Dr Jyoti Hak, Dr Sanjeev Digra, Dr Ashu Jamwal, Dr Bhavna Langar, Medical Superintendents of GMC and SMGS including Dr Dara Singh and Dr ADS Manhas, Dr Harjit Rai, Deputy MS SSH and Incharge Medical Gas Supply and Dr Kailash Singh, Assistant Professor Surgery.

“The Committee will be responsible for enhancing the infrastructure, the pediatric equipment and ICU beds for children as per guidelines. The Committee will prepare protocols and conduct extensive training for Medical, Nursing and para-medical personnel and suggest measures to minimize exposure of vulnerable population to the virus,” Dr Shashi Sharma said.

Meanwhile, out of six COVID deaths in Jammu region, two each were reported from Doda and Rajouri districts and one each in Ramban and Reasi.

A 35-year-old woman from village Narloo in Thuru area of Reasi district, who was co-morbid and positive for the virus, died in the District Hospital Reasi while 75-year-old man hailing from Hingni Ukheral in Ramban district with no other ailment succumbed to the virus at home.

Two COVID deaths were reported from Doda district. They include an 88-year-old man from Galuter Gundana in Ghat area and 44-year-old woman of Sindra in Bhalla. Both died in the GMC Doda.

Rajouri district also registered two deaths including 49-year-old Special Police Officer (SPO) from Qila Darhal and 65-year-old woman from Sokar Kandi. They succumbed to the virus at the GMC Rajouri. Deceased SPO was posted at Lam Police Post.

Among 218 fresh cases in Jammu region, 49 were reported from Rajouri district, 34 in Poonch, 31 Doda, 22 Jammu, 19 Kishtwar, 16 Ramban, 15 Kathua, 14 Reasi, 13 Udhampur and five in Samba district.

As against 218 cases, 642 persons recovered from the virus today, the maximum 207 in Jammu district, 98 Poonch, 85 Doda, 70 Rajouri, 53 Ramban, 38 Samba, 34 Udhampur, 28 Kishtwar, 15 Reasi and 14 in Kathua district.

Jammu region now has 1,17,371 Corona cases. Among them, 4544 are active positives while 1,10,780 have recovered from the virus and there have been 2047 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one Corona casualty and 50 fresh positive cases.

A 45-year-old man from Shillick Chay in Kargil district died of COVID-19 taking Corona toll to 198—143 in Leh and 55 in Kargil.

Of 50 new cases, 36 were registered in Leh and 14 in Kargil.

The fresh cases have taken Corona count in Ladakh to 19611 including 572 active positives and 18841 recoveries besides 198 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 497 fresh COVID-19 cases while four people succumbed to the virus.

Srinagar reported 132 cases, Baramulla 55, Budgam 63, Pulwama 58, Kupwara 65, Anantnag 36, Bandipora 27, Ganderbal 25, Kulgam 31 and Shopian 5.

As per official figures, 68,521 positive cases including 815 deaths and 65,833 recoveries are from Srinagar, 22,781 including 274 deaths and 21,533 recoveries are from Baramulla, 21,952 including 20,820 recoveries and 199 deaths are from Budgam, 14,509 including 13,162 recoveries and 183 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,389 including 155 deaths and 12,477 recoveries are from Kupwara, 15,591 including 14,645 recoveries and 193 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,035 cases including 8,605 and 98 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,319 including 8,867 recoveries and 74 deaths are from Ganderbal, 10,750 including 1,0120 recoveries and 109 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,508 including 5,272 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 191,355 including 181,334 recoveries and 2,158 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 12,407 including 7,863 from Kashmir division.

With 1,830 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached, 292,114 which is 94.61 percent of the total cases.