MP calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 15: B.L Verma, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Uttar Pradesh today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Verma shared with the Lt Governor his views about the present development scenario of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and also discussed wide ranging issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new era of development and prosperity.

The UT Government is taking several reformative measures for socio-economic development and empowerment of the people of J&K, he added.