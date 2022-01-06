Intimidation, humiliation of employees unacceptable: EJAC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Expressing serious concern over the malicious campaign launched by some vested interests to defame teaching community, the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) has said that intimidation and humiliation of the Government employees was not acceptable.

Addressing a press conference here today, president EJAC and chairman JK Teachers Forum Mohd Rafique Rather flanked by senior leaders of EJAC from both divisions Jammu as well as Kashmir, gave a detailed description of his recent meeting with Commissioner /Secretary School Education and other officers of the department with regard to recent orders of termination of so called “deadwood” from the department. Rather highlighted the issues of employees of department of Education Deptt which impedes the smooth functioning and sought urgent redressal of all issues which he described legitimate and justified.

EJAC leader lashed out at some vested interests who in the garb of so called “deadwood” have launched a malicious campaign against teaching community of Jammu and Kashmir to tarnish their image and reputation besides contribution. He said that it’s unfortunate that some media persons intentionally or unintentionally have also become part of this campaign to demonise, demoralise and defame nation builders and added that whole of the teaching community feels harassed and humiliated with this false propganda against them.

Rather expressed serious concern the way ground officers have misinterpreted the order and have started intimidating and humiliating teachers on one pretext or the other and in some cases teachers are being threatened of termination on personal likes and dislikes. Article 226(2) can not be and should not be used arbitrarily, which is against the spirit of the constitution and the law itself, Rather added.

Senior members Mohd Afzal Bhatt, Saleem Sagar, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Rajesh Jamwal, Radhey Sham, Tariq Ahmad Lone, Muzafer Dar, Azad Hussain, Malik Ashraf, Javid Ahmad Khan and others also accompanied.