DSS urges Govt of India to save J&K from ‘5th’ blunder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: The Dogra Sadar Sabha today termed the whole gamut of J&K as the most badly handled affair in independent India and urged the Government of India to avoid committing another blunder by Delimitation of Assembly constituencies on the basis of ‘fudged’ figures of census 2011.

“The premature ceasefire short of retrieving PoJK; reference of Pak aggression to UNO; returning 92000 Pakistani POWs without claiming PoJK and, not crushing militancy with iron hand in 1988-89 were the four biggest historical blunders,” said Th Gulchain Singh Charak, President Dogra Sadar Sabha, J&K, while addressing a press conference, here today.

Asserting that the Jammu region and its Dogra population has been subjected to persistent discrimination since the centre of power was treacherously manipulated to remain Kashmir dominated for seven decades since 1947, Mr Charak warned that ongoing exercise of delimitation of Assembly constituencies of the newly created Union Territory of J&K is sure to perpetuate another political blow to the people of Jammu because of the adoption of the most infamous, discredited and fudged figures of Census 2011 as the base.

“Though it appears from its draft recommendations that the Delimitation Commission has adopted a balanced criteria which envisages casting of constituencies for Jammu and Kashmir based on four basic considerations of, population, geographical area, terrain and connectivity, the exercise fails in delivering full justice to real stakeholders aggrieved since 1947, on account of the manipulated data of population,” he said.

Mr Charak alleged that the Government of India appeared to be hell bent upon repeating a historical blunder for the fifth time by not conceding to the demand for undertaking delimitation only after getting the Census 2021 conducted in a fair and transparent manner, and not on the basis of the fudged Census 2011.

He asserted that if this was done then out of 90 seats, the share of Jammu would actually be 50 and Kashmir Division would get only 40 seats.

Mr Charak urged all the political and social organisations of Jammu region to come together on the issue of getting a fair census conducted and basing the first Delimitation Commission of the UT of J&K on the same.

Prominent among others who were present in the press conference, included Col (Retd) Karan Singh Jamwal, Prem Sagar Gupta, Brig (Retd) M S Jamwal, Col (Retd) Dr Virendra K Sahi, Chander Mohan Sharma and Gambhir Dev Singh Charak.