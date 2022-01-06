Delegation of Gen Zorawar Singh Trust meets Advisor Khan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: A delegation of trustees of General Zorawar Singh Trust met J&K LG’s Advisor, Farooq Khan.

The delegation members demanded repair of the palace of the General in Reasi.

They said that despite their various representations to the office of concerned authorities in Reasi nothing progressive has been done to make the place a heritage site to promote tourism and to inculcate values of valour and courage among the younger generation.

The delegation was led by Diksha Kaluria, Trust president who briefed the Advisor about the condition of the Palace.

She said that district administration has failed to maintain the heritage Palace and people have started construction works near its boundary walls.

Kaluria further said that they have also apprised PM Modi through his grievances portal and he in turn directed the J&K government as well as Archaeological Department and District Administration Reasi to immediately renovate the Palace but till date no action has been initiated.

Advisor Khan assured the delegation to make the place a well known heritage spot of J&K.

He said that he will speak to DC Reasi on the issue and a concrete plan will be executed very soon in this regard.

Riya Kaluria and Atul Gupta were also present in the delegation.