HBET celebrates silver jubilee

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Harbans Bhalla Educational Trust (HBET) celebrated its 25th anniversary today at a function wherein a large number of children from various villages along with their parents and donors of Jammu had been invited.

The alumni students who had been associated with the Trust over the last several years were also invited at the function. On the occasion, new smart phones worth over 3.5 lakh were handed over to children for online classes. Students performing well in their tests were also given prizes.

The donors encouraged the students to put in hard work in their studies. They emphasized the need to make the best use of opportunity provided by the Trust. They were happy to see that HBET focuses on promoting education of girls from financially weak families and rural areas.

Children travelled from distant villages like Arnia, Akalpur, Chak, Dansal, Ghou Manhasan, Gajansoo, Jourian, etc participated in the function.

The Managing Trustee recalled the 25 years achievement of the Trust since 1997. He expressed satisfaction that Trust has been able to help over 4000 children in their educational pursuit through scholarships, academic camps, tuition in villages, free medical camps, etc.