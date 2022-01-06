Protests held across Jammu region over PM’s security breach

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Cadre of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) held protests in different parts of Jammu region against the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) today took out a Mashaal rally to protest against the security breach of PM. A large number of BJYM activists led by Arun Prabhat, president BJYM J&K assembled in front of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Bhawan at Kachhi Chawni and took out a Mashaal rally towards Congress Head Office at Shaheedi Chowk. The BJYM activists raised vociferous slogans against Congress and the Punjab Government for the major breach of PM’s security.

Senior BJP leaders -Kavinder Gupta, Sat Sharma, Yudhvir Sethi and Vinay Gupta also joined the protest. Talking to reporters, Arun Prabhat said that Congress Party is wholly and solely responsible for this unfortunate incident which exposes the misrule and mis-governance by the Congress Government in Punjab. “It is a deep-rooted conspiracy in which the life of the country’s Prime Minister was at stake,” he added.

Holding the Congress and its Government in Punjab wholly responsible for yesterday’s incident, senior BJP leaders demanded an apology by the Congress to the people of the nation for its Government’s utter failure in performing the duty due to which there was breach in PM’s security.

In Poonch also, BJYM workers staged a massive protest against the major security breach of PM. BJYM activists burned effigy of CM Charanjit Channi and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and CM Channi. Sunil Gupta (BJP State spokesperson) said that the Congress has dropped to the lowest low in the politics and for its political hatred the Punjab Government has put the security of the PM on stake and the incident of yesterday shows how much hatred Congress hold against the PM. He said that Congress must apologize to the nation for such a major failure.

In this connection, BJP cadres and BJYM activists also held strong protest at Katra and Reasi, where they burnt effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi holding him responsible for the security lapse that resulted in the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Punjab. The activists assembled at Katra and raised slogans against CM Channi and Congress party. A similar protest was also held at Nai Basti chowk in Reasi, where slogans were raised against Congress and Punjab CM. Amit Sharma, BJP councillor of MC Reasi said that there seems to be Congress party’s conspiracy behind what is being perceived to be a failure of the police in Punjab. It was a matter of shame that the Punjab Government failed to provide adequate security to the PM, he added.

Former MLC Vikramaditya Singh condemned the major security breach during PM’s visit to Punjab, terming it as deplorable and completely unacceptable. In a statement issued here, the former MLC sought action against the officers responsible for the lapse. “Those responsible for the major security breach must be taken to task including the State Administration,” he demanded.

Vikramaditya said, “The Prime Minister of the country, irrespective of the political party, this kind of lapse in his security was astonishing, which the Punjab Government should immediately investigate and strong action be taken against defaulters”. The former MLC said that the administration should have taken more care and there should not have been any such lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.

The security breach of PM was also condemned by J&K BJP spokesperson Y V Sharma, who demanded that a through probe be conducted into the matter and the culprits be booked. “It is a very serious matter and whosever responsible for this should not be spared because threat to life of the PM is threat to the country,” said Sharma.