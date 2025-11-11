Interio by Godrej unveils its study on “Social Office Reimagined”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Interio by Godrej, a leading furniture brand under the Godrej Enterprises Group today released its research study titled “Social Office Reimagined: Reality of Hybrid Workspaces.”

The nationwide study by the brand’s Workspace & Ergonomics Research Cell explores the changing dynamics of hybrid work and the evolving role of physical offices in fostering collaboration, innovation and employee wellbeing.

The survey, conducted among 350 employees across over 50 offices and multiple industries in India, found that the country’s workforce today operates under diverse models, 42.1% work exclusively from offices, 10.5% entirely from home and 47.4% follow a hybrid routine.

Notably, 77% of new joiners and 75% of experienced employees prefer offices for collaboration, mentoring and networking.

The study introduces the concept of “Social Office 2.0”, an adaptive workplace model identifying five distinct typologies within hybrid environments.

It highlights three key spatial needs: Immersive Spaces for focused work (preferred by 57.9% of respondents), Interactive Spaces for learning and teamwork (57.9%) and Social Courtyards for community building (84.2%).

Moreover, 89.5% of employees want their offices to mirror the comfort and warmth of home settings.

Speaking on the findings, Sameer Joshi, senior vice president and Head of B2B Business at Interio by Godrej said, “Hybrid work is no longer just a trend, it’s the new reality. Employees now expect workplaces that support focus, collaboration and community. Interio aims to grow its human-centered workspace solutions segment by 25% in FY26.”

Despite the shift in work patterns, the study revealed that only 29.4% of offices have redesigned their layouts in the last three years.

With 73.7% of employees citing noise distractions as a key challenge, the report emphasizes the urgent need for offices to evolve into adaptive ecosystems balancing productivity, collaboration and employee wellbeing.