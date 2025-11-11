EPCH showcases Indian handicrafts at its pavilion in Dubai

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) today showcased the Indian handicrafts at their pavilion namely “Indian Handicrafts – Magic of Gifted Hands”.

The Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, got underway from 11–13 November 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.

The EPCH India Pavilion was inaugurated by Satish Kumar Siwan, Consul General of India, Dubai, UAE in presence of Dr Neeraj Khanna, Chairman-EPCH, Avdhesh Agarwal, Chief Convener-EPCH, senior officials from EPCH along with member exhibitors, Teresa Heitor, Portfolio Director, Gift & Lifestyle, Mohd Alman Soori, Director of Government Relations, Messe Frankfurt Middle East were present informed R K Verma, Executive Director – EPCH.

While inaugurating the pavilion, Satish Kumar Siwan appreciated the continuous efforts of the Council for bringing Indian Handicrafts to the world markets and promotion of handicrafts exports from the country.

He also interacted with member participants and assured all support in future business promotions.

Dr Neeraj Khanna, Chairman-EPCH said, “Our presence at Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East 2025 represents a strategic approach as this show is a premier B2B platform in the region, serving as an international gateway of creativity, innovation and excellence. For Indian exporters, it is an ideal venue to engage with architects, designers, retailers and project developers and to present collections that combine heritage, innovation and sustainability.”

Avdhesh Agarwal, Chief Convener-EPCH shared, “The EPCH India Pavilion at Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East 2025 not only represents our country’s creative potential but also underscores the collective effort of our exporters in maintaining design excellence and quality craftsmanship.”

R K Verma, Executive Director-EPCH informed that in this edition, 10 member exporters of EPCH are participating under EPCH India Pavilion displaying Home Textiles & Furnishings, Wall Decore, Articles made of Marble, Bags and Leather Accessories etc.

EPCH is a nodal institution for promoting exports of handicrafts from the Country to various destinations of the world and projecting India’s image abroad as reliable supplier of high quality of handicrafts goods & services.