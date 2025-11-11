HK Hyundai Srinagar unveils all-new Hyundai VENUE

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: HK Hyundai Srinagar today unveiled the much-awaited compact SUV, the all-new Hyundai VENUE at their main dealership located at Athwajan Bypass Srinagar, also having its rural sales outlet at Razvi Stop Magam, Budgam.

The unveiling ceremony was done by Parvaiz Iqbal, Incharge Marketing, J&K Bank – Kashmir Division in presence of all Directors of HK Group, Puneet Mehta, Area Sales Head, HMIL and other dignitaries from Hyundai Motor India Limited and bankers.

Set to redefine the urban mobility landscape, the all-new Hyundai VENUE is driven by style, innovation and the spirit of Tech up: Go beyond. The all-new Hyundai VENUE comes up with two distinct versions, VENUE and VENUE N Line.

Presenting the all-new Hyundai VENUE, Umar Yaqoob Mir, Managing Director, HK Hyundai, said, “the Hyundai VENUE has been one of the most loved SUVs in J&K and all over India, with over 7 lakh customers choosing it for its perfect blend of design, technology and performance. The all-new Hyundai VENUE price starts from Rs 7,89,900 (ex-showroom)”.

Shabir Ahmad Baba, General Manager, HK Hyundai, said “The all-new Hyundai VENUE commands the road with its confident stance, powerful unique language and a striking presence. Design elements such as Twin horn LED DRLs, Quad beam LED headlamps, muscular wheel arch design, dark chrome radiator grille, R16 (D= 405.6 mm) diamond cut alloy wheels, bridge type roof rails along with sculpted character lines and in-glass VENUE emblem have been meticulously designed to elevate its SUV character and street presence.”

The SUV’s confident stance is underscored by its taller and wider body dimensions, reinforcing a powerful and unique SUV imagery. Hyundai Venue features a reinforced chassis with a higher percentage of high-strength steel and includes standard safety features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). A significant upgrade is the available Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) suite, which includes features such as Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance.

Irshad Ahmad Bhat, Sales Manager, HK Hyundai, said, “The all-new Hyundai VENUE promises versatility with three distinct engine options – Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol, Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol and U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel. It also offers choice of three transmission options – Manual, Automatic and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), ensuring a dynamic experience for every kind of driver.”