Satish launches J&K Pickleball team Jersey

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: In a significant boost to rapidly growing sport of Pickleball in Jammu & Kashmir, the official jersey of the Jammu & Kashmir Pickleball Team was today launched by Minister for Youth Services & Sports, Satish Sharma ahead of IPA Pickleball Nationals 2025 to be held in Bengaluru.

Minister Sharma extended his best wishes to the players representing the Union Territory at the upcoming national event and expressed pride in the growing participation of J&K’s youth in emerging sports disciplines. He commended the Jammu & Kashmir Pickleball Association for its consistent and committed efforts in promoting Pickleball across districts and building a strong sporting culture in the region.

“The rise of Pickleball in Jammu & Kashmir reflects our youth’s enthusiasm to embrace new avenues of sports and fitness. The Government remains committed to supporting such initiatives that promote healthy lifestyles, talent recognition, and sporting excellence,” Minister Sharma maintained.

The launch event marks yet another step towards enhancing the sports infrastructure and opportunities for youth in Jammu & Kashmir, aligning with the government’s broader vision of developing the Union Territory as a hub of sporting talent and excellence.

Pertinently, Jammu & Kashmir Pickleball Association has played a pivotal role in expanding the sport’s footprint by establishing dedicated Pickleball venues, hosting tournaments, and encouraging players from diverse age groups and backgrounds to take up the sport.