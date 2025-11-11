75 pc turnout in Nagrota by-poll as voting remains completely peaceful

Fate of 10 candidates sealed in EVMs, counting on Nov 14

*Number of votes polled almost equal to last year

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 11: An approximately 75.08 percent turnout was recorded in by-election to Nagrota Assembly constituency in this district with voting passing off peacefully at all 150 polling stations this evening. Fate of 10 candidates including Devyani Rana of BJP, Shamim Begum (NC), Harshdev Singh (JKNPP-I) and Anil Sharma (Independent) was sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) which will be opened on November 14, the day of counting.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Verma told the Excelsior that Nagrota Assembly seat recorded approximately 75 percent voting turnout and the voting was completely peaceful during the day.

Verma, who toured different parts of the constituency to witness election arrangements, said the voters were satisfied with wheel chairs, water and other facilities at different polling stations.

“The electoral exercise was conducted smoothly,” the CEO said.

Officials said one or two EVMs had to be replaced which was done immediately and the polling continued thereafter.

During 2024 Assembly elections, Nagrota recorded 77.66 percent voting percentage. Generally, there is less enthusiasm among the voters during by-election but still Nagrota registered 75 percent turnout, close to the last year’s figure.

In 2024, BJP’s Devender Singh Rana polled 48113 votes while NC’s Joginder Singh was a distant second with 17641 votes. Balbir Singh, the Congress candidate could muster only 5979 votes to finish third. Rest five candidates got votes in three figures only. Total votes polled were 74083.

Almost an equal number of votes have been cast in today’s election, the officials said. There were around 98,000 votes in Nagrota seat this time, just a couple of thousand more than the last year.

Adequate security arrangements had been made at all polling stations as well as vulnerable areas with paramilitary and police personnel deployed in strength.

The Election Commission’s observers and other senior officers undertook tours of different polling booths.

Click here to watch video

After conclusion of election process at 6 pm, the EVMs were deposited by the polling staff at strong rooms and will be opened on November 14 when counting of votes will take place.

For the first time, the poll turnout data was recorded directly by the Presiding Officers through specially design ‘Presiding Officer App’, as part of Integrated ECTNet platform of Election Commission of India, decreasing thereby the delay as well as errors in the transmission/compilation of voter turnout data.

To ensure smooth conduct of election process, the Commission had deployed Observers (General, Police and Expenditure) for both the Assembly constituencies. Additionally, the Commission deputed its Senior officers to observe the polling and counting at the Special polling stations at the three locations.

The by-election to Nagrota was necessitated due to sudden demise of BJP stalwart Devender Singh Rana within days of the election and taking of oath as the MLA.

The BJP has fielded Rana’s daughter Devyani Rana in the by-poll where she is facing NC’s Shamim Begum, a sitting District Development Council (DDC) member, Harshdev Singh (JKNPP-I), former Minister and BJP rebel Anil Sharma, contesting as an Independent candidate. Besides, there are six other candidates in the fray.

Most of the candidates were also seen visiting the polling stations.

Polling began normally at 7 am but majority of people started reaching polling stations after 9 am onwards with Sun shining brightly. After 9 am, queues could be seen outside the polling stations. However, the people didn’t have to wait much for their turn to cast votes due to multiple booths at different polling stations.

“Voting is going on peacefully. There is enthusiasm among voters here. People are voting here in large numbers. All arrangements are put in places”, the people said outside most of the booths.

Devyani Rana, an Economics Graduate from the University of California campaigned on a platform of “professional and inclusive development” while Shamim Begum banked on grassroots outreach and organizational support from the NC to project continuity in local governance.

Harshdev Singh, contesting Nagrota for the first time, has highlighted his legislative experience and asserted himself as an alternative to both major parties. Anil Sharma, a former Sarpanch, banked on local support assuring welfare measures for the people.

Voters lined up at Kol Kandoli polling station said they are exercising their right to franchise for continuance of the development of Nagrota area.

Nagrota has alternated between the BJP and NC over the last five Assembly elections since 1996 with BJP winning thrice and NC twice. The Congress didn’t field a candidate in Nagrota. Also, it didn’t join the NC campaign despite being part of the alliance at the UT level.

The BJP won the seat in 2002, 2008 and 2024 while NC emerged victorious in 1996 and 2014.

By-elections to Nagrota and Budgam will fill two vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. In 90-member House, there are presently 88 legislators. The vacancies arose with the death of Devender Singh Rana and resignation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Budgam, who won from two seats in the election last year and decided to retain Ganderbal.

Besides, there is also a provision for nomination of five MLAs including two women, two Kashmiri migrants, one of them also a woman and one refugee from Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK).