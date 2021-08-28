inner voice

Alice in Anxiety land !

In the late hours of night

Holding on to memories so tight

She was crying like anything in pain

How artistically a happy personality she feigned

What she was going through , why she was letting herself suffer

Knowingly or unknowingly she was making things even tougher

Things were real , real in the head

Was done introspecting herself in the bed

What if happens this or what if that

Wanted someone to understand and help out

But neither she wanted to talk nor in the condition to chat

Her anxious mind was pushing her towards the suicidal thoughts

No comments since it isn’t the battle you fought

I don’t know when people will come forward, understand and be a helping hand

Now I see, in reality alice was deteriorating herself in anxiety land !!!

Naina Lakhotra

Jammu

MY FATHER

Supports me like a pillar,

Guides me like a mentor,

Teaches me like a teacher,

He is none other than “My Father.”

Plays with me like a kid,

Talks with me like a friend,

Sometimes, annoys me like my brother,

He is none other than “My Father.”

Motivates me like a coach,

Protects me like a hero,

Cares for me just like my mother,

He is none other than “My Father.”

Helps me everytime,

Encourages my strength,

Like whom there is no one other,

He is none other than “My Father.”

-Sneha Patwari

Kunjwani, Jammu

Golden words

Work hard

Worry not.

Believe in self

Then only rest.

Success sparkle must

Magnificent result

Just trust.

Look up to rise

Sky is the limit

Become more wise.

Look down to live

A satisfied life.

Success seas across

Give up not.

Chase your dream

Hardwork hardcore team.

To achieve believe

Believe to win

Only chase no grin.

Col Parmjit Singh

Sainik Colony