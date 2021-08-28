Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Sudershan Puri: “The most beautiful thing you can wear is confidence”.

2. To all from Rishab Raina: “I may not be perfect, but parts of me are pretty awesome”.

3. From Sunil Thakur to all: “Do you want to meet the love of your life? Look in the mirror”.

4. To all from Savita Nanda: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent”.

5. From Varun Abrol to all: “I think the best way to have confidence is not to allow everyone else’s insecurities to be your own”.

6. From Sunil Thakur to all: “I’m stronger than I thought I was. My favorite phrase has been ‘This too shall pass.’ I now understand it really well”.

7. To all from Geeta Rani: “When there is no struggle, there is no strength ”.

8. From Charu Mahajan to all: “Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else”.

9. To all from Riya Verma: “The most effective way to do it, is to do it”.

10. From Raj Kumar to all: “I know for sure that what we do well on is what we become”.

11. To all from Usha Raina: “If you’re not making mistakes, then you’re not making decisions”.

12. From Kiran Kanchan to all: “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun”.