Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Zoological Survey of India NRC Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2021

Description: Zoological Survey of India NRC Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2021 is a research opportunity offered to M.Sc. degree holders. The selected fellow is required to work project entitled – “Microstructure, Individual and Sub-species Variations of the Song in Indian Robin Copsychus Fulicata (Family: Muscicapidae)”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for the candidates who are 28 years of age as of the date of the interview and have a first-class M.Sc. degree in Life Sciences/Zoology/Forestry/Ornithology OR equivalent with a preferable background of ‘Animal Behaviour and/or Avian Biology’ with a valid CSIR/UGC-NET score.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 31,000 per month plus HRA

Last Date to Apply: 08-09-2021

Application mode: via Online and Post

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SNR5

Scholarship Name 2: NIT Tiruchirappalli Department of Electrical & Electronics Engineering (DEEE) Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: NIT Tiruchirappalli Department of Electrical & Electronics Engineering (DEEE) Junior Research Fellowship 2021 is a research opportunity offered to graduate and postgraduate degree holders. The selected candidates will be required to work on a project entitled – “Sustainable Energy System for Achieving Novel Carbon Neutral Energy Communities (SUSTENANCE)”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who are below 30 years of age, holds a B.E/B.Tech. degree in Electrical/CSE with M.E/M.Tech degree in Power Electronics/Power Systems/CSE with a minimum of 70% or 7.5CGPA in UG and PG from a recognized University/ Institute and must have a valid GATE score.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 31,000 per month plus 16% HRA

Last Date to Apply: 10-09-2021

Application mode: via Online only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/DER3

Scholarship Name 3: ISCA Fellowship 2021

Description: ISCA Fellowship 2021 is an initiative for ISCA life members. A fellow can nominate up to three candidates each year for election to the Fellowship of the Association. The main objective of ISCA is to advance and promote the cause of Science in India, recognize and support excellence in scientific research, technologies, and innovations. The outstanding achievements and sustainable significant contributions to sciences are determining criteria for selecting fellows.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who are ISCA Life Members with a minimum of 15 years of membership and remain in good standing for a period of three years. They must be Indian scientists and Overseas citizens of India, distinguished as Non-Resident Indians, having Indian citizenship who have outstanding research work to their credit.

Prizes & Rewards: Variable awards

Last Date to Apply: 10-09-2021

Application mode: Via post only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/ICF8