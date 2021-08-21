Inner Voice (22-8-2021)

MY BARBIE DOLL

My Barbie is a doll

It’s face is like a ball

Doesn’t have phone to make a call

My Barbie has a leg

She has no need to beg

She has a beautiful face.

Can’t tie her shoe lace

She can’t sing

But has a bell to ring

She has a dress

Can’t press

Has clothes very less

She sleeps

At night very deep

Mahira Mahajan

Jodhamal Public School

Hope

Hope is a light,

Which makes us so bright

Always think right

And hold it so tight

Life is going on

And hope is so strong….

Problems are always there,

But you don’t go anywhere…

Keep a hope in your mind

And make you heart so kind….

All your problems will go away

Because a hope is on your way….

Try your best, Do your work hard

And make your hope a guard….

Never let yourself down,

Always keep your hope grown….

Life will become better

It depends upon what you matter….

Hope is a key,

Which makes you feel blessed

It unlocks the door,

Which leads to success….

A hope is still here

And makes us out of fear….

One day you will shine,

Everything will be fine…

Sofia Jangral

Bari Brahmana

LIFE OF A TEENAGER

I’m a teenager

But , I’m fine

I have lots of problems

Which , of course no one understands

But I’m fine

I tell them I’m depressed

They never take it seriously

But I’m fine

They want me to be like a child

But also want me to get matured

I’m frustrated

But I’m fine

There are a lot of mood swings

In my life , I get irritated and

I’m scolded for that

But still I’m fine

Mannat Sabharwal