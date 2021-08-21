Home Secretary urges UTs to give concrete shape to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ events for inclusion in MHA calendar

New Delhi, August 21: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday reviewed preparations of Union Territories (UTs) to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ during the period ending on August 15, 2023 and urged them to give the events a concrete shape.

Chairing the meeting, Bhalla stressed the uniqueness of events, linkage with freedom struggle and freedom fighters, ensuring the highest quality in the planning of the events and highlighted that all the events must have extensive involvement of the people.

The Home Secretary urged the UTs to give the programmes a concrete shape for inclusion in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) calendar of events.

During the meeting, chief secretaries and advisors to the administrators of UTs shared details of a week-long programme drawn out around the theme of Indian freedom struggle while highlighting the culture, tradition and heritage of their respective UTs.

An official release said several innovative ideas were put forth by the participants of the meeting in order to make the event an iconic celebration.

The Home Secretary had chaired a meeting on Tuesday with the Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Chairman, Land Port Authority of India and heads of other organisations within MHA to discuss the week-long programme of the MHA to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ‘.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ will comprise a series of events to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. IT will be celebrated in the spirit of public participation and will continue till August 15, 2023. (Agencies)