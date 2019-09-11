Infra requirements, other issues discussed in conference of Jail Superintendents

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: A conference of Jail Superintendents of Jammu based Jails was held today at Jammu in which an open discussion regarding infrastructural requirements, financial and other issues held and presentations were made by the participating Jail Superintendents.

While appreciating the efforts made by Jail Superintendents for maintaining security and discipline in Jails besides improving the vocational and educational skills of inmates, the DGP Prisons, VK Singh, informed that focus is being laid on welfare, training and development of prison staff.

The conference was attended by Satish Khandare, Inspector General of Police, Prisons, other Officers of Prison Directorate besides Jail Officers – Dinesh Sharma, Senior Superintendent, Central Jail Jammu, Mirza Saleem Ahmad, Superintendent District Jail Jammu, Mushtaq Ahmad Malla, Superintendent District Jail Kathua, Harish Kotwal, Superintendent District Jail Udhampur, Rafiq Ahmad, Superintendent District Jail Rajouri, PK Modi, Superintendent Sub Jail Hiranagar and Rajinder Kumar, Superintendent Sub Jail Reasi.

The DGP Prisons further highlighted that the Department is improving the interview rooms in Jails by providing cabins and child friendly corners. He informed that the prisons are soon going to have an inmate calling system which will enable the inmates to call their relatives and advocates. The facility will initially be introduced at Central Jails Srinagar and Kot Bhalwal Jammu besides District Jail Jammu. He added that through this system inmates will be able to call two close relatives for 5-minute duration each on select days. The facility will not be available to the prisoners involved in grave offences or misconduct in Jail.

While highlighting the role of recreation in reformation of inmates, the DGP said that recreation facilities are being made available in Jails. Moreover, inmates are being encouraged for participating in cultural and sports activities, besides vocational training.

It was informed on the occasion that to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of The Nation, a cultural programme shall be conducted at the District Jail Jammu by the inmates in the evening of October 2.