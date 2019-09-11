CGDA calls on top Army, BRO officers in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 11: Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA/ IDAS), Sanjiv Mittal, who is the head of the Defence Accounts Department visited Ladakh region to take the first-hand information of progress and difficulties in Ladakh region and to have dialogue with the top brass of the Army and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh sector.

He was accompanied by DR Negi, PCDA (NC) and PL Negi, IFA (BR).

While interacting with Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, GOC Fire & Fury Corps and other officers of the Corps at its headquarters, Leh, they discussed various financial and accounting matters pertaining to prompt ‘service to the services’ in such hard and inhospitable environment. He further emphasised on the importance of better synergy between Defence Accounts Department and the Services.

Mittal also visited various Border Roads Projects including Rohtang Tunnel, where the respective Chief Engineers gave a detailed account of their projects.

During his visit, CGDA visited and held discussion with Commanding Officer of the Base Hqrs to familiarise with the activities at Siachen Glacier and the training requirements of Army personnel deployed there. He was also shown the training being imparted there to prepare Army personnel for such deployment. The CGDA also visited and laid a wreath at the Siachen War memorial.