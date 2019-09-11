Ashok Koul, CEO ERA call on Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organization), J&K, Bharatiya Janata Party, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Koul shared with Governor his party’s views on the prevailing scenario and strengthening of grass root level democratic institutions for holistic development of J&K and Ladakh.

Governor urged Koul to work devotedly for ensuring public welfare.

Avny Lavasa, CEO, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency also met Governor and briefed him about progress of the ongoing projects of the ERA and various related issues.

Governor stressed the high importance of timely execution of the projects for the overall socio-economic development of J&K and Ladakh.