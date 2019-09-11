Serve nation selflessly: Raina to party men

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: BJP State president, Ravinder Raina today asked the party men to devote themselves in service of the nation without any self interest and motive. Raina was addressing a State level workshop of party district Prabharis, district presidents, district Incharges and Mandal incharges of “Sewa Saptah” or service week.

This is our nation and it is our collective responsibility to serve Bharat Mata in every capacity, Stated Ravinder Raina, State president of Bharatiya Janata Party while he was addressing BJP State general secretary, Dr. Narinder Singh, State vice-presidents Pawan Khajuria, Rajeev Charak, Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana, State secretaries, Pawan Sharma, Puran Chand and other senior leaders of the party also addressed the workshop organized at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the workshop, said that the BJP is observing “Sewa Saptah” will be observed on Pan National level from September 14 to September 20. The service week corresponds to the birthday of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on September 17, so it serves the purpose to pray for the good health of PM Modi who has claimed charismatic spot among all global leaders with his service spirit and spread the message among common masses.

Raina, also spoke on the benefits of Abrogation of Article 370 particularly to the deprived sections of the society. He said that the Article 370 kept many communities including Gujjars, Paharis, Refugees, Safai Karamcharis and many others deprived of various benefits. He said that earlier, minorities were not given the benefits due to the Article. He said that this historical blunder has been rectified with the strong decision by Modi led Government who has impressed the world with his leadership qualities and philanthropist approach. “We salute his spirit and hence observing this “Sewa Saptah” to promote the Community and Nation Service’’.

Dr. Narinder Singh, in his address, explained in detail the importance to save the water to preserve amenities of mother nature for the future generations. He also deliberated about the “Jana Sampark” and “Jana Jagaran” campaigns in his address and asked the BJP leaders to contribute to their maximum. He also disclosed that the State Committee members for “Sewa Saptah” are given the responsibility to look after the programmes to be organized under the “Sewa Saptah”. He said that Rajeev Charak will look after the affairs of Jammu, Jammu Rural, Jammu West, Akhnoor and Kashmiri Displaced District.

Rajeev Charak, in his address, deliberated in detail about the “Sewa Saptah” and all the programmes to be organized in connection with the observance of the week.

Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana, in his address, spoke about organization of blood donation camps, health check-up camps, eye check-up camps, single use plastics and their bad impact on the environment.

Pawan Sharma, presented vote of thanks and Rajeev Charak conducted stage proceedings.