Infiltration attempt at army camp in J&K’s Rajouri; 2 terrorists killed

RAJOURI, Aug 11: Two terrorists trying to infiltrate an army camp at Pargal in Darhal area in Rajouri were neutralised early Thursday, a senior police official said. Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, said that two army personnel also got injured in the attack. Security officials have cordoned off the area and additional parties have been despatched for the location.

“As reported by army, someone tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal near Budh Kanadi in Darhal area of Rajouri district early morning. Sentry on guard duty challenged and an exchange of fire took place. Additional parties have been despatched for the location which is around 6 km from police station Darhal,” Singh said.

Officials said that it was a suicide attack which was foiled by the alert sentry on guard duty.