2 terrorists attempting suicide attack at army camp in J&K’s Rajouri gunned down; 3 Jawans Martyred

JAMMU, Aug 11: A cowardly suicide attack on the Indian Army camp in Rajouri was foiled on Wednesday after the security forces neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in the Pargal area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the 11 Rajasthan Rifles, the two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around 6 km from the Darhal police station. The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists.

A soldier standing guard at a point of the passage was challenged by the infiltrators, leading to an exchange of fire. Additional parties were despatched for the location and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. While five army personnel were injured in the encounter, three succumbed to the injuries. The Army has confirmed that three jawans were martyred in the encounter and the search operation is underway.