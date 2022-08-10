Fight for restoration of statehood to J&K to continue: Mir, Bhalla

2nd day of Cong Party Padyatra in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Aug 10: On the 2nd day of nation-wide programme, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee held Padyatra to celebrate 75th year of India’s Independence in Anantnag, Srinagar and Jammu districts today.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir accompanied by senior Party leaders led the Padyatra from Omoh Verinag passing through Panzoo, Zamalgam, Agnoo, Dooru, Bragam, Oie, Bemdora and Lisser areas of Anantnag.

Congress leaders and workers and a large number of locals of their respective areas joined Padyatra and celebrated 75th year of India’s Independence, besides highlighting the great contributions and sacrifices of the freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for prestige and honour of the Nation and achieved freedom from the foreign rule.

While addressing large gathering Mir appealed people to rise to the occasion to defeat BJP’s nefarious designs and divisive politics as the Modi Govt is hell bent upon to damage the very foundation of the largest democracy by eroding and undermining the institutions to serve their vested interests.

It should be the paramount for every person to secure the democracy, civil liberties and fight out the BJP for adopting anti- people policies aiming to cover its failures. Modi Govt has unleashed coercion to crush the dissent and genuine voices, which has to be dealt with iron hands, Mir added.

He termed the Congress Party’s Padyatra a significant move launched across the country to enlighten the people about the supreme sacrifices of the freedom fighters and Congress Party’s great contributions to inclusive development in country after achieving achieved freedom from Colonial Rule.

Referring to the current situation in J&K, Mir said Modi Govt has snatched our jobs, statehood and downgrading J&K into two Union Territories aiming to fulfill their communal agenda, terming it as a punishment to J&K people on the part of ruling BJP. He urged the people to join Congress in its endeavor to bring back statehood with constitution guarantees.

Senior leaders Gulzar Wani, SS Channi, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Umer Jaan, Ch Akhter Kasana, Shabir Ahmad Dar and others also joined.

DCC Srinagar also held Padyatra which was led by president Abdul Gani Khan and working DCC president Mir Ruvais.

Meanwhile, as a part of Azadi Ki Gaurav Padyatra, a large number of party leaders and workers, led by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla , JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, general secretary and Incharge District Jammu (Urban) Yogesh Sawhney and others took out Padyatra starting from Nai Basti marched through Shastri Nagar, Gole Market,Gandhi Nagar, Guru Nanak Nagar, Shiva Ji Chowk, Kalika Colony and culminated at Bahu Fort. Itwas organized by Congress Block presidents-Mandeep Singh, Pardeep Bhalla and Jatinder Singh Chib.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said that yatra is being observed throughout the country to make people, aware of the party’s contribution in achieving Independence and the development thereafter. They should know the sacrifices made by several Congress leaders in the struggle for Independence.

“Aazadi Ki Gaurav Yatra will remind the people of the country about the struggles and sacrifices made by the Congress leaders and workers to get India’s Independence from the British rule. Strong foundation and infrastructure was created by visionary Congress leaders over the years, as the core principals of their governance was the progress and development of the country,” Bhalla said.

Lashing out at the BJP, he alleged that the BJP Government has been selling great public institutions that were created by successive Congress Governments. The INC is the only Party that believes that economic growth and communal harmony and social justice. Bhalla said that BJP Government has been pushing the development of the country backward by several years with wasteful expenditure. People are fed up with price rise, unemployment and loss of businesses and livelihood. He claimed that Cong Party’s fight for restoration of statehood to J&K would be continued.