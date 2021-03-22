Indo-Pak restoration of ceasefire beneficial for people of J&K: Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 22: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah while welcoming the restoration of ceasefire pact along the Line of Control and International Border between India and Pakistan said that it will be beneficial for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the provincial review meeting of the party’s parent, YNC, Women’s Wing, and segment in charges at party headquarters, Omar said the measures will prove more beneficial to the people of Jammu and Kashmir than to anybody else.

He said the measure should act as a stepping stone for greater interaction between the two neighboring countries for the resolution of all impending issues between them.

The former Chief Minister said that the idea of struggle for restoration of rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to guide party’s steps in the future as well. “We will fight politically, legally and most importantly peacefully keeping up with the founding principles of our party, which throughout the breadth of its being has not let violence, prejudice overwhelm it,” he said.

The NC leader said enemies of Jammu and Kashmir didn’t leave any chance to weaken National Conference since it has been guarding the culture, identity and distinctive political character of Jammu and Kashmir zealously.

“Party is determined to fight for the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to strive for strengthening bonds of brotherhood among people and bringing about overall development in the region,” he added.

Omar said the party will have to take a leap to rise up to the expectations of people to give voice to their aspirations and work for their development needs. He impressed upon them to strengthen the party at grass root levels at all levels ranging from block level to provincial level.

He took a detailed review of the ongoing membership process across Kashmir province and the reorganization of party’s youth wing.

On the recent DDC election results, Omar said: “People across Jammu and Kashmir gave their stamp of approval by giving National Conference a thumping mandate. The results were a clear cut answer to those who prior to elections were making sweeping judgments on our party’s relevance.”