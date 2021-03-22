Director Information reviews functioning of department

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 22: Director Information and Public Relations, Rahul Pandey today held a meeting with the officers of divisional office and reviewed the functioning of the department.

The meeting reviewed the administrative issues of the department besides discussing various aspects relating to the guidelines laid down in the Media Policy and its adherence by the newspapers and other publications.

Director Information emphasized that department needs to encourage healthy journalism and ensure that publications adhere to basic standards of printing and original content. Improvement of Online Advertisement Distribution Portal, empanelment of newspapers, filling up of vacant posts, media coverage of major events also came up for discussion.

While discussing the issue of implementation of Media Policy, the Director said that those newspapers need to be encouraged which run on professional lines and maintain the desired standards. He said plagiarism and irregularity needs to be checked and added that the newspapers practicing this will have to face the action under the relevant provisions of media policy which may entail suspension and de-empanelment.

The Director issued appropriate instructions to the officers for making the functioning of the department more vibrant.

Urging upon officers to work in a coordinated manner, the Director asked them to ensure that adequate coverage is given to programmes and initiatives of the Government. He said that effective promotional campaigns need to be carried out to promote major events taking place in Jammu & Kashmir during the current tourist season.