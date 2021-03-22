Congress has outsourced its election campaign: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Mar 22 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that Congress has outsourced its election campaign in Assam and is carrying itself on the crutches offered by Badruddin Ajmal.

In an exclusive interview to popular digital channel TIMES8, Dr Jitendra Singh was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s statement that any criticism of Badruddin Ajmal by BJP amounts to insult to the people of Assam and Assamese culture. He said, when Rahul Gandhi makes such a statement, he only betrays his lack of understanding of the sensibility of the people of Assam.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that by allying with Badruddin Ajmal, Congress has demolished the legacy of one of its tallest leaders Late Tarun Gogoi, who had been Chief Minister for 15 years and who was vehemently opposed to any alliance with Ajmal or his outfit because he was sensitive about the sentiments of the people of Assam. He said, the Congress leaders owe to explain to the people as to whether they have found Late Tarun Gogoi’s replacement in the form of Badruddin Ajmal, whom they are projecting as their Chief Minister candidate.

When asked about the Congress Party’s criticism of BJP on the issue of Tea Gardens and Tea workers, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the BJP workers are attached to the ground and none other than the BJP workers know the issues of Tea workers. He said, whatever the Congress Party may say, Tea Garden workers are convinced that it is only BJP which had come to their help even in difficult times like COVID pandemic and in future also, it is only the BJP which will be readily available to address their issues.

Giving full credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal outreach, who had visited Assam nearly 40 times as Prime Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is the 60 years’ of Congress rule, which alienated the Assamese psyche and led to a situation wherein a Congress Minister from the Centre rarely visited Assam and if at all he visited, he was reported as a Minister from India. He said, BJP will never allow the Congress Party to undo the complete union of minds and hearts, which had been accomplished through day and night efforts and commitment by BJP leadership.