‘Fulkari-2021’ to promote Jammu tourism in big way: Director Tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 22: Directorate of Tourism, Jammu is organizing “Fulkari-2021” a festival of folk, colours and music on 27-28th of this month.

The 2-day festival is part of a series of promotional activities scheduled to attract tourists to Jammu post COVID-19 pandemic.

These remarks were made by Nasim Javaid Choudhary, Director Tourism Jammu in a press conference here.

Choudhary said that Jammu region endowed with abundant natural beauty is all set to promote itself as a premier tourist destination by celebrating the first of its kind mega event named “Fulkari-2021”. The event will showcase Jammu as a heritage, cultural, literary and pilgrimage destination of India.

He maintained that Jammu too has a big potential to tap with regard to tourism activities. He said that the foothills of Jammu, the holy lakes of Mansar and Surinsar, the forts of Mahoregarh and Samba etc offer a range of activities for people of all age groups.

He mentioned that the main aim behind “Fulkari-2021” is to promote Mansar and Jammu as a most sought tourist destinations of the country. He said that to enhance the feeling of festivity a plethora of activities will be organised in these two days concentrating on adventure, nature, culture, entertainment etc.

He said that the first day of event i.e 27th March includes adventure activities like MTB from Surinsar to Mansar, Nature Walk, Live Painting Competition, etc. In the evening there would be an ethnic fashion show along with celebrity performance by famous Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh.

“The second day of event includes live musical performance by Afsana Khan, and our own Gursaaz from Jammu who won the best singer of PTC Punjabi Music awards 2020 and other renowned artists of Jammu” said Choudhary giving details about the events scheduled for 2nd day.

Further he said that “the two-day festivity will unleash the vibrant side of Jammu and Mansar bringing the city together in a colorful blend of adventure, culture, heritage and entertainment.

In one of its unique endeavour, Tourism Department is also organizing photography competition, videography competition, bird watching and Jammu Tourism Tag Line Competition on this occasion. The competitions will open on 27th of March, 2021 and run for a period of next one week. The official dates and other terms and condition for the same will be communicated on the inauguration of the event.

The event also covers FAM tours to various participants/ bloggers from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra etc. Fulkari- 2021 will surely add a new lease of life to the tourism season post Covid-19 pandemic, he enunciated.

Others who were present on the occasion includes Joint Director Tourism, Jammu Neelam Khajuria and Deputy Director Tourism, Anil K Chandail besides event managers and other concerned players.