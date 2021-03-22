MHA to hold regular high-level security reviews from mid-April

Prolonged yatra to get addl security cover

Para-military companies to arrive after polls in 5 States

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 22: As this is after more than a decade that pilgrimage to holy cave shrine is going to last nearly two months, the Union Home Ministry will be holding regular reviews of security situation for the yatra, both in New Delhi as well as Jammu and Kashmir from the month of April and will depute additional para-military forces to the Union Territory after completion of election process in five States and UTs on May 2.

There has been no annual pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath Ji cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas excepting ‘Chhari Mubarak’ (holy mace of Lord Shiva) last year because of COVID pandemic while prior to that i.e. in 2019 the yatra was cut short by about 15 days ahead of August 5 abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of erstwhile State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

This year, however, the yatra will last 56 days from June 28 to August 22. As Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) has increased per day limit of pilgrims from Nunwan and Baltal route from previous 7500 per day per route to 10,000, at least 20,000 devotees will be eligible to undertake yatra every day in addition to those travelling to holy cave shrine by air. This means that at least 11.2 lakh pilgrims could visit the shrine if 20,000 figure sustains till the end.

“In view of this, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to hold regular security reviews for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra beginning middle of April,” security officials told the Excelsior and said the MHA will take view on deployment of additional companies of para-military forces for yatra security in Jammu and Kashmir after ongoing election process is completed in five States and Union Territories including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2.

According to officials, keeping in view the enhanced days of annual pilgrimage coupled with cancellation of yatra in 2020 and cut short in 2019, there is expected to be heavy rush of devotees this year despite COVID pandemic. Authorities have already ordered that Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will have to be strictly followed by the pilgrims all along the pilgrimage for which detailed guidelines will be issued.

While there was no yatra to Shri Amarnath Ji shrine in 2020, it was for 45 days duration in 2019 but was cut short about a fortnight before conclusion due to August 5 decisions taken by the Central Government.

Moreover, rush of pilgrims has also shown steady increase in Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine which was also an indication that there is more enthusiasm among pilgrims for visiting the shrines.

Further, there has been considerable improvement in security situation in the Kashmir valley with militancy-related incidents declining and stone pelting having been reduced to virtually zero. This, according to officials, will encourage the people across the country to visit the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji in large numbers.

“As the yatra will last 56 days, this will also result into increase in number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas,” the officials said, adding that the SASB will make adequate arrangements to facilitate smooth pilgrimage.

The SASB has already sought name of police officers including DIGs or SSPs and DySPs for deployment at base camps of Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) for making effective security arrangements for the pilgrims all along the yatra track. In addition, number of officers from civil administration from Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) will also be deployed for yatra security, sources said.

However, like every year, Army, in addition to para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police, will man the Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar National Highways besides the area surrounding the cave shrine for enhanced security.

Registration for annual pilgrimage will start on April 1 through 446 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank, located in 37 States and UTs. The pilgrims can download the “Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra” App available on the Google Play store to get real time information about the yatra and for availing several services online.