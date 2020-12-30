Indo-Pak armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Karnah sector

KUPWARA The armies of India and Pakistan Wednesday evening exchanged gunfire close to the fence at Karnah (Tangdhar) sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Official sources said that this evening Pakistani rangers restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation and targeted forward posts of the Indian army in the Karnah sector.

They said that forward areas include Hajitara, Sadhpora, Tadd, and Dhani while the fire was heavily retaliated by their own troops. “People have been asked to move to safer places to ensure no human loss,” they said.

The officials said that there are no immediate reports about any loss to the property or injury to any. Meanwhile, a top police official said that “We have received reports about the ceasefire violation, and more details regarding the same are awaited”.