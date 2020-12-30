PM Modi meets President Kovind to extend New Year wishes, discusses domestic and international affairs

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to discuss domestic and international affairs and also exchanged good wishes for the upcoming year.

“As the year 2020 draws to its end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on domestic and international affairs. They exchanged good wishes for the year 2021 which promises a brighter future for the people of India,” President’s Secretariat tweeted.

The year 2020 has been difficult for people throughout the world due to Corona pandemic which has affected millions of lives. India is now on the path of recovery as there has been a declining trend in average daily new deaths due to coronavirus. The Indian government is also planning to roll out the vaccine for which dry runouts was conducted in four states.

President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi not only talked about the ongoing affairs, but they also showed hope for the upcoming year for people of India. (AGENCY)