Indira led nation to unmatchable Bangladesh victory: Capt Davar, Mir

Cong pays homage to 1971 war heroes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Congress Party celebrated the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Libration War of 1971 in an impressive function held in Jammu today.

AICC Convenor Commemoration Committee and senior Congress leader, Capt Praveen Davar was the chief guest, while PCC president GA Mir presided over the function, which was attended by a large number of people and retired Army personnel as special guests.

The function was organized by J&K Commemoration Committee of Bangladesh Liberation War under the chairmanship of veteran leader and former MP Pt. Dharam Pal Sharma under the patronage of JKPCC in collaboration with DCC Jammu Urban as well as other Districts and Frontal wings of the party.

Besides senior Congress leaders, PCC functionaries, former ministers, former Legislators, Corporators , Frontal heads, DCC presidents, several distinguish guests and war veterans including Prof SK Sharma former HoD Law Department Jammu University, Col Shiv Choudhary, Col. BD Sharma, S. Mansa Singh War veterans of 1971 war, Capt Lalit Sharma, Sub. Maj. Kirpal Chand and few others attended as special guests and recalled the history of 1971 war and paid rich tributes to the war heroes and the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Capt Praveen Davar, who is the Convenor of the Bangladesh Liberation War Commemoration Committee, traced the history of the 1971 war and was heard with rapt attention during his 40- minute forceful address. He said generations to come will recall with gratitude the monumental contribution of Late Indira Gandhi in the creation of an independent and sovereign country 50 years ago. Her leadership in the 9 month long crisis was brilliant and courageous which was supplemented by the exemplary military leadership of the Army Chief Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Navy Chief Admiral SM Nanda and Air Chief Air Chief Marshal PC Lal. Capt Davar also lauded the massive contribution of Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and Foreign Minister Swaran Singh in the war and events prior to and after the war, including Shimla Agreement.

Davar recalled that to secure itself against the possible US-China intervention, India signed on August 9, 1971, a 20 years Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace and Friendship and Cooperation. The Treaty provided for immediate mutual consultations and appropriate effective measures in case of either country being subjected to a military threat.

Capt Davar also paid homage to 4000 martyrs of the 1971 War and winners of 513 Vir Chakra, 77 Mahavir Chakra and 4 Param Vir Chakra – Maj Hoshiar Singh, 2 Lt Arun Khetarpal, L/ Nk Albert Ekka and Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Sekhon.

Addressing the function GA Mir remembered the strong and dynamic leadership of Indira Gandhi under whose stewardship the brave Indian army led the nation unmatchable victory in the history of world and it was unique victory when Pakistan was divided into two countries in just 13 days of war against all sorts of pressures and ignoring the threats from US as well as China.

He said that the great leadership of India Gandhi and brave Armed Forces led the nation to a great victory in the history taking the country in new heights, for which every country man is proud of the victory.

Ex-MP, Pt Dharam Pal Sharma, veteran Congress leader recalled the victory of 1971 war under the dynamic leadership of Indira Gandhi and then General Manek Shah (later Field Marshal) taking the pride and confidence of the Country at the top of the world.

Recalling the contribution of Late Gandhi, the veteran leader advised the Congress workers and youngsters to learn more about the history of Congress and its stalwarts right from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and others for the strengthening and building of the nation and educate the masses and unitedly fight against the false propaganda of the opposition against Congress party.

Senior leaders Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Shiv Dev Singh, Gurbachan Kumari Rana, Balbir Singh, TS Bajwa, Ashok Sharma, Indu Pawar, Hari Singh Chib, KC Bhagat, Sanjeev Sharma, Pankaj Dogra and others attended and paid floral tributes to war heroes of 1971.