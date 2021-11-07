LG Ladakh inaugurates Rs 12 cr projects, lays foundation of others

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Nov 7: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects at Government Model Degree College (GMDC) Padum Zanskar.

The LG was accompanied by the Member Parliament Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Executive Councilor for Zanskar Affairs Er Punchok Tashi, Vice Chancellor University of Ladakh Professor S K Mehta, Councilors of LAHDC Kargil, Sub Divisional Magistrate Zanskar Sonam Dorjay, Principal GMDC Zanskar Nassir Shabani besides other concerned officers.

He inaugurated the 915 Meter Link Road to GMDC Zanskar and the Administrative Block of the college completed at cost of Rs 1.50 crores under District Capex Budget and Rs 10.48 crores under Central Sponsored Scheme respectively. He also laid the foundation stone of the Passive Solar Indoor Stadium cum Multipurpose Hall, Passive Solar 50 Bedded Girls and Boys Hostels, Passive Solar Gazetted and Non-Gazetted Staff Quarters, Science Laboratory Block and Landscaping and Beautification Works of the college campus at a total cost of Rs 32 crores under the Special Development Package (SDP).

The LG also launched the college website on the occasion and interacted with the faculty members and students.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Mathur said that the UT Administration is keen to develop GMDC Zanskar as an intellectual centre and the inauguration and foundation stone laying of the projects is testimony of the seriousness of the Government of India and the University of Ladakh to enhance the level of higher education in Zanskar. He also suggested that such subjects need to be introduced in the college which are Ladakh and Zanskar specific like Tourism, Entrepreneurship in Primary Sectors like Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture and enable students to work for its progress and development.

With regard to the proposal for setting up of Tribal Centre and Skill Centre in the college, the LG said that the proposal will be considered and requested the VC UoL to examine.He also highlighted the need to install a dedicated V Sat of higher band width in the college and linking the college library to the National Knowledge Network so that students can access innumerable books and research papers online.

Making mention of the steps being taken by the Government for the development of Zanskar, the LG Ladakh said that collective efforts are being made by the UT Administration Ladakh, MP Ladakh and the LAHDC Kargil to ensure overall development of the region including the establishment of 5MW Solar Power Station, construction of airstrip, construction of the Kargil-Zanskar Road, works of NPD Road, Shinkunla Tunnel, transmission line to connect to the National Grid, development of tourism assets, homestay and other related measures to address the development deficit of the last 70 years.

MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in his address hailed the efforts of the LG Ladakh saying that under his able leadership Ladakh has made tremendous strides in different sectors.

Executive Councilor for Zanskar Affairs Er Phunsok Tashi while speaking on the occasion termed the inauguration and foundation stone of the projects at GMDC Zanskar a historic event for Zanskar. He said that the college has made tremendous progress in the last 3 years especially after the formation of UT.

The LG Ladakh also felicitated the war veterans from Zanskar recognizing their services in the 1971 War as part of its golden jubilee year of victory.

Later, LG Mathur met a number of public delegations at Tourist Reception Centre Padum to know about their grievances, issues and developmental needs.The LG gave a patient hearing to each delegation and assured them of suitable follow up measures to address their issues.