AJKPC seeks strict compliance of Govt order on minor mineral rates

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Welcoming the decision of District Administration Jammu to fix the rates of minor minerals at source and processed material, All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC)-a frontline registered organisation of elected PRIs, has requested authorities for strict compliance of government order to provide much-needed relief to the people.

Addressing a press conference here, Anil Sharma, UT president of AJKPC, extended gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg for taking serious note of the overcharging issue being raised by the AJKPC since the last two months and gullible people were being duped by stone crushers as they used to charge exorbitantly for processed construction material.

“We welcome the decision of the District administration that they have finally fixed the rates of minor minerals at source and processed material at stone crushers. The stone crusher operators had been charging exorbitant and to hide their malpractices, they used not deny proper bills for the same,” Sharma said, adding “We had constantly been raising the issue for the last several months and had requested the administration that it should devise a mechanism to ensure that stone crushers should display the rate lists of minor minerals”.

The AJKPC leader said the administration should ensure that the officers including concerned Tehsildar and SHOs conduct regular inspections of these stone crushers to have strict compliance of rate lists published by the government.

“In addition to it, the administration should rope in concerned elected PRI members for strict compliance of government order so that the general public is benefited at large. The involvement of elected PRI members will bring desired results,” Sharma said.

He, however, said that the AJKPC has always supported people-friendly initiatives of the administration and it would continue to appreciate the good decisions taken by the government.